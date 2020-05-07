May 7, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

Anderson High School will host a virtual graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020, according to a post shared by the school on Facebook on Tuesday. On June 2, the school will host a parade for seniors from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Students will be required to remain in their vehicles. The school will send a link to students and their families for a 7 p.m. ceremony. The virtual ceremony will also be televised on the Anderson public access channel.

3-tenths of one percent of Indiana residents have now tested positive of COVID19. Researchers at Pfizer and New York University are working on a never-before-tried coronavirus vaccine that the pharmaceutical company believes could be available by September. The vaccine, which carries genetic code known as “messenger RNA,” attempts to reprogram the deadly pathogen rather than manipulating the live virus.

Muncie’s Praire Creek continues to install the piers, hoping to have the spring project completed soon. Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour showed off what appeared to be a new John Deere compact utility tractor to be used at The Creek in a variety of ways. The Mayor said this is the first time in 25 years non-mowing equipment has been purchased by the City.

Cornerstone Center for the Arts is excited to announce Exclusively Online Classes for the 2020 Summer Session. A selection of their most popular Arts Education programming will be available exclusively online beginning the week of June 1 and ending July 23. No in-person classes will be taught at this time. Registration is available online at cornerstonearts.org.

The latest scam is targeting people who have still not received their relief check. Scammers are sending out texts and emails saying in order to qualify for the checks, you have to fill out the 2020 Census and provides a phony link to get your personal info. Never click on links you’re unsure about, especially if they send you to phony websites that don’t end in “.gov”

Senior musical theatre majors from Anderson University’s School of Music, Theatre, and Dance will virtually premiere their 2020 senior showcase on Friday, May 8th at 7:30 p.m. on YouTube and Facebook.

At yesterday’s 7 minute Zoom meeting for the Muncie Sanitary District Board, a memoramdum of understanding submitted by the Muncie City Engineer related to sewer and road work on Monroe Street on the City’s east side, was approved – so the City will manage the project, and the Sanitary District will reimburse the City for the sewer portion. This marks the first time in recent memory that the District has agreed to collaborate with the City of Muncie.

Another example of how to remain positive, from a recent article in our MuncieJournal.com. Jim Funk, Former Ball Memorial Hospital HR Executive wrote, “I was on a Zoom call with 20 colleagues from 10 different countries, and we spent some time sharing with each other what good we think could come from this experience. One after another, each person shared profound insights about what was already changing for the better. Sharing what we have with others who have less. More time to be with family. Better balance of work, relationships, rest, and healthier meals at home. What a great opportunity to push the “reset” button, and realize a new vision. I have reason to be hopeful through these difficult times.”

The Muncie Delaware County Chamber of Commerce has remained open and ready to serve members in a remote setting. The staff will be slowly integrating back into the office starting next week. For the safety of our members and staff, we ask that all face-to-face meetings be made by-appointment. They are also preparing now for the events that will happen once we have reached Phase 4 of the Governor’s plan – including Muncie on the Move, Chamber Champions, and Chamber Cup. This phase is scheduled to take effect by June 14.

A Supreme Court argument showed Wednesday that it’s not just office co-workers who sometimes have difficulty finding the “mute” button during a conference call. Amid oral arguments in Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants, an unexpected sound projected clearly across the court’s live audio stream: Someone flushed a toilet. The high court did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for additional information on just what exactly happened on the call.

The city of Greenwood announced Wednesday that this year’s Freedom Festival is canceled due to coronavirus concerns. Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers says postponement of the festival was simply not feasible. The festival was scheduled for June 27. It normally draws around 60,000 people.