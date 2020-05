The Muncie Arts and Culture Council (MACC) board is pleased to announce the appointment of its new executive director, Erin Williams. Williams, who has worked at the MACC for two years as the PlaySpace Residency Coordinator, replaces Braydee Euliss, who left MACC at the beginning of 2020. Before coming to MACC, Williams was the program coordinator in the Educational Studies department at Ball State University Teacher’s College,