Delaware County to bring back staff to County Building

The Delaware County Commissioners voted Friday afternoon to bring back all staff members to the County Building beginning May 6th. The building will still be restricted from other visitors. This would allow the Department Heads May 4 – 5 to get their staff ready to return, as well as some more preparations such at Plexiglas and floor markings needed for social distancing. May 11th was selected as the date to allow the public back into the building, by appointment only. May 18th will be considered as being the date to open to public without the appointment requirement.