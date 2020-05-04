Monday, May 4, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

Indiana’s presumptive Democratic nominee for Governor Woody Myers issued the following statement: “The steps taken by the Governor are premature. The steps fly in the face of recommendations created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and endorsed by The White House. We are simply not ready yet.”

Some of the finest photos taken of the Indiana National Guard flyover of IUBMH Saturday were taken by Michael Wolfe, Ontario Systems – and they are on our MuncieJournal.com – always free, and always good news.

Muncie, Logansport, Peru and Richmond are among cities to have testing sites at new sites starting this week. OptumServe will help Indiana test around 6,600 Hoosiers per day for COVID-19. That testing will be for anyone showing symptoms of the virus. The process begins with a visit to their Portal – the link is now posted on our Local News Page – https://www.optum.com/covid-19.html

As we first reported two weeks ago, BSU is seeking an appropriate opening for students on campus for Fall semester. President Geoffrey Mearns told the Ball State Trustees during a meeting Friday, that many factors are still being assessed. That entire Trustees Meeting will be available to hear on our News Page later today.https://soundcloud.com/wlbcwakeupcrew/bsu-board-of-trustees-050120

As Anderson University enters its last week of finals for the 2019-20 school year, The Herald Bulletin says officials are making plans to reopen the campus to in-person classes by the scheduled mid-August start date.

The Indiana Small Business PPE Marketplace is launching next week to provide access to Personal Protective Equipment for small businesses and nonprofits. An organization must be a business or nonprofit organization registered to do business in Indiana with the Indiana Secretary of State, employ fewer than 150 associates, and be an entity that must use PPE as a condition of operating in order to comply with safe workplace requirements.

Fleming’s Steakhouse on East 86th Street has closed after 15 years in business. The last day of business was Friday, with their lease expiring soon, they decided not to renew.

Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer released this statement in response to Governor Holcomb’s phased Back on Track plan released today to reopen Indiana: “Governor Holcomb outlined the most comprehensive, data-driven, and well-thought-out plan for reopening a state in the entire country. Governor Holcomb is getting us back on track and our state will emerge from this crisis stronger than ever before.”

State Senate Democratic Leader Tim Lanane (LAN-in) (D-Anderson) had the following response to the governor’s announcement: “Governor Holcomb promised to reopen Indiana’s economy slowly and with the guidance of data, science and medical expertise. I’m concerned his plan does not meet those expectations.”

With BSU missing their commencement ceremony from this past weekend, high schools now continue to grapple with plans. Cowan, Daleville and Wes-Del high schools all have graduation ceremonies scheduled for June 5, but school administrators also have been formulating other commencement ideas. As we have previously reported, a “parking lot” ceremony for Muncie Central was rejected by the Delaware County Health Department. For some other local schools, in-person graduation ceremonies have been pushed back from June to the middle of July. The Muncie newspaper reports that as of April 29, Wapahani, Delta and Yorktown high schools have in-person graduation ceremonies scheduled on July 10, 11 and 12. Those ceremonies likely will be modified.

The I70 total closure continues this week, as their rapid work saving taxpayers money continues. Many other projects are on, or ahead of schedule, and INDOT reminds all to slow down in, and near work zones. Traffic will increase as more of Indiana goes back to work, and shopping, but safety for cone-zone workers should be paramount.

Over the weekend, a reported police-action shooting in Portland. An “armed individual” was reportedly shot and critically wounded during an encounter with Portland police and Jay County sheriff’s deputies on Friday at about 4:30 p.m. That person was taken to IU Health Jay Hospital, and the Indiana State Police are investigating – which is normal procedure for such events.

Accuweather reported over the weekend, deaths in the United States from COVID19 topped more than 62,000 as of Thursday, making it deadlier than any flu season since 1967. The only deadlier flu seasons were in 1967, 1957, and the deadliest was the Spanish flu of 1918 when 675,000 died, according to the CDC.

Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) says a portion of the state’s 131 branches will re-open with an appointment only service format beginning today. Customers will be able to schedule an appointment for transactions which are not available online. The BMV has modified its operations to ensure the safety of its employees and customers. To get more information and to schedule a branch appointment, customers can go to the BMV website. (https://www.in.gov/bmv/2405.htm)

Friday afternoon, the Indiana Black Expo Muncie chapter canceled their traditional summer events, a week after the State organization cancelled the Indianapolis events.

‘Shocked and disappointed’: U.S. women’s soccer team’s case for equal pay rejected by judge.

Some call today “Star Wars Day:” May the 4th be with you.