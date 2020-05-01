Indiana GOP Chairman on Indiana’s Back on Track Plan to Reopen Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer released this statement in response to Governor Holcomb’s phased Back on Track plan released today to reopen Indiana:

“Today, Governor Holcomb outlined the most comprehensive, data-driven, and well-thought-out plan for reopening a state in the entire country. Hoosiers have benefited from his steady, thoughtful leadership since day one of this pandemic. Governor Holcomb is getting us back on track and our state will emerge from this crisis stronger than ever before.”

Read Governor Holcomb’s entire plan at BackOnTrack.in.gov.