No changes, but a one week extension in Delaware County

At today’s (4/3/2020) briefing at 4:30 p.m. ET by the Emergency Management Director, Jason Rogers, Delaware County has 33 total confirmed COVID19 cases, and now 2 deaths, the latest of which was a presumed case. That involved a deceased male that was not tested, but after the female in the home was confirmed as positive for the virus, the Coroner declared that it was likely a contributing factor.

Your cell phone is being tracked, to determine if movement during the stay at home order, and social distancing is working. Indiana has a grade of D-, and Delaware County has a grade of C-. Rogers said “we can do better, folks.”

Also, the YWCA reports it has no available beds in their emergency housing, and they are currently seeking other locations to house those in need. Rogers reiterated today, the importance of people taking this very seriously – or, much stricter guidelines may be put into effect.