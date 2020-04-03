Commissioners vote to extend health order

During an Emergency meeting of the Board of Commissioners (4/3/2020, at 3 p.m.), the order previously in effect was extended by one more week, through 4/10/2020. The major issue raised by Donna Wilkins of the Health Department, specifically Wal Mart, is related to the number of people allowed in the store. Jammie Bane, Delaware County Health Department Administrator reported that a “high volume of complaints from citizens about non-essential businesses remaining open. “ He stated that it would take until early next week to review the Governor’s extended stay at home order, and act accordingly. Commissioner Sherry Riggin agreed after discussion to the Commissioner’s decision to have the Health Department contact stores that seem to be in violation of the social distancing portion and/or the non-essential business closure portion of the order.