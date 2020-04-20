Mayor Demands MSD Responses

Muncie, IN- On April 15, Mayor Ridenour sent a letter to Muncie Sanitary District Board President, Bill Smith, demanding the paperwork for Grigsby’s dismissal. The MSD website, indicates that Grigsby is no longer an employee, however the City’s Human Resources office had not received information confirming this to be the case. Despite virtual MSD Board meetings, and attempts to attain the proper paperwork, the City is still waiting for the paperwork that has been requested.

On April 20, 2020, the City of Muncie received a partial response to its demand indicating Grigsby had separated from her employment on February 29, 2020.

The Mayor issued the following statement: “I expect the Board of Sanitary District to abide by their policy in the employee handbook, and that they would have taken steps to immediately dismiss Grigsby upon learning of her admission of her guilt.”