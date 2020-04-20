Monday, April 20, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

What kinds of businesses should be allowed to open first, and when? Indiana Senator Mike Braun told Woof Boom Radio news Thursday… restaurants should be considered. Hear the entire press conference, conducted by the IBA, on the News Center page now. https://soundcloud.com/wlbcwakeupcrew/senator-mike-braun-4-16-20-1

As of Friday afternoon, the Indiana Department of Health reported that 46.6% of the state’s ICU beds were available. Some reporting indicates that Indiana has yet to see its surge, while other reports stated over the weekend that the state is past its peak.

Somewhat shocking words Friday during the Delaware County Commissioners Meeting, when Sherry Riggin stated that when eventually the County Building is open to the public, everyone that enters should be required to wear a mask. That idea was supported and expanded upon by Donna Wilkins of the county health department that stated everyone should wear one, to the grocery stores, especially. The Commissioners extended the county order until this coming Friday, with no changes.

A couple dozen protesters were in front of Gov. Holcomb’s residence Saturday afternoon, voicing their displeasure with the state’s extended stay at home order. They want businesses to be allowed to open back up. May 1 is the new end date to the order to hunker down.

New data suggest the coronavirus isn’t as deadly as we thought. Andrew Bogan is a molecular biologist and managing member of Bogan Associates LLC, and he cited a Stanford study in an opinion article he wrote in the Wall Street Journal.

Ball State President Geoffrey Mearns has agreed to weekly interviews by Woof Boom Radio news, to update on the school’s fast changing plans as they navigate the COVID19 situation. We plan to make the entire conversation available each Thursday afternoon on our News Page, as well as coverage each Friday morning’s news on WLBC.

The Muncie fundraiser continues, as explained by Cheryl Crowder, from Muncie Downtown Development Partnership: https://soundcloud.com/wlbcwakeupcrew/downtown-muncie-business-fundraiser

A Carmel firefighter has recovered from the coronavirus and is now back to work. Kevin Young has finally reunited with his fellow first responders. Young donated plasma after recovering and is now back on the job.

The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) has recently announced several tax filing and payment deadline extensions; however, filing and payment requirements and dates for taxes collected by businesses remain unchanged.

Friday, there was a scheduled second court date regarding the matter between the City of Muncie and the Sanitary District. No information was made available despite requests – only that a third court date now scheduled for June 18, lending COVID19 restrictions.

When working from home becomes a day-to-day reality as it has in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak, how do remote workers cope? Advanced Dermatology recently surveyed nearly 1,500 people and found 54% of surveyed respondents say they’re worried about potential weight gain. One in five admit to brushing their teeth less than normal, while one in three say they’re showering and doing laundry less often than normal. And 91% of respondents say they dress more casually working from home; however 50% of respondents said they dress up for video calls and 46% put makeup on for video calls.

Indiana’s stay at home order has changed the daily life of many Hoosiers, and it also could be behind recent shifts in crime patterns. Jeremy Carter, at IUPUI, says traffic stops fell dramatically while both domestic violence calls and vandalism calls increased. Robbery, assault and vehicle theft remained the same, and burglary calls fell slightly. He says the rise in domestic violence calls is not surprising since social distancing creates greater opportunity for conflict in the home.

Beginning today, three additional branches of the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) branches are open by appointment only to process new Commercial Learner’s Permits (CLP), new Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDL), and upgrade/downgrade for the CDL to add the tank vehicle or hazardous materials endorsement.

Fishers has canceled the city’s pre-Fourth of July festivities. Spark!Fishers was scheduled for June 26 and 27. The annual tradition on the weekend before Independence Day usually attracts thousands of people and hundreds of vendors to the city.

Last week would have been the tax filing deadline, but with the extension, some may be using their home-time to continue working on theirs. Many tax myths circulate each year leading to tax problems down the road. Myth 1: Filing taxes is voluntary. Truth: Whether taxpayers lived in or outside of Indiana during each filing year, if they have received income from any Indiana business or individual, they must file an individual tax return. When in doubt, file.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has extended the filing deadline for the 2020-2021 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) beyond the state’s original April 15 deadline. Students are encouraged to submit the form as soon as possible, as the Commission will consider students on a first-come basis.

A Carmel firefighter has recovered from the coronavirus and is now backing to work. Kevin Young has finally reunited with his fellow first responders. Young donated plasma after recovering and are now back on the job.