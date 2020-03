A Hartford City woman is charged with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death connected to the fatal OD of a Muncie man. 32 year old Amber Weems faces charges in the death of 36 year old Brent Minion at her apartment on West Fifth Street on February 27th. The Star Press reports Minion overdose after ingesting heroin – or after snorting a combination of heroin and meth, referred to as a “speedball.” He was pronounced dead at IU Health Blackford Hospital.