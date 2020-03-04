Wednesday, March 4, 2020 Briefs

Several weeks ago, Muncie Schools authorities told Woof Boom Radio news that the next phase of repair of the North Walnut Street Fieldhouse would begin as soon as the current sports season is completed – and now the $278,000 contract has been awarded. The contract was awarded to Mammoth Inc., a general contractor in Fortville in Hancock County, for repairs to the closed entrance and bleachers on the east side of the building.

Muncie Police Department reminds all of the hiring process on now. The new leadership of MPD needs to fill out their ranks, and in the current job market, available people for employment are difficult to find. Applications will be accepted through 4 p.m. on Friday, March 13, at the personnel department on the second floor of Muncie City Hall, 300 N. High St. The applications must be accompanied by copies of a candidate’s driver’s license, birth certificate and high school diploma; a high school transcript or GED results, and certification of any military service. Applicants must be between the ages of 21 and 35, U.S. citizens, and at the time of appointment be residents of Delaware, Madison, Henry, Randolph, Jay, Blackford or Grant counties.

Although the Indiana Session is scheduled to end March 14, there will be an early adjournment – March 11. The reason? The Big 10 basketball tournament in Indianapolis has booked many of the hotel rooms that accommodate some of the State’s legislators. State Rep Melanie Wright spoke to Woof Boom Radio news yesterday.

Indiana Severe Weather Preparedness Week will run during the third full week of March. The Indiana Broadcasters Association (IBA) in cooperation with the National Weather Service (NWS) is conducting a test of the state Emergency Alert System (EAS) on Wednesday, March 18th at 10:15 a.m. EDT that will include a Live Tornado Warning alert. The 15-minute alert is done to ensure the system is working properly in the event of an actual tornado.

How big of an impact is the Soup Kitchen of Muncie? Loretta Parson says the need grows every day. Their annual fundraising dinner is April 4 at Horizon Center in Muncie. Tickets at Event Brite.

Dan Patton, Regional Training Specialist with Staff Development and Training, spent the last month saying thank you to the Indiana Department of Correction staff with hot cocoa and a smile. These two-day events started at 5:45 a.m. with facility roll calls handing out the steaming cups of chocolate to custody and administrative staff as they were beginning their days.

State Representative Melanie Wright (D-Yorktown) today supported the final passage of legislation important to Indiana’s agriculture community. Senate Bill 184 allows the Indiana Farm Bureau to offer health care coverage to members of the organization, including farmers.

Farmers across the country are facing tight profit margins and the rising cost of prescription drugs and health care. That means some farmers do not purchase health insurance coverage and put off receiving medical treatment. Senate Bill 184 passed with a vote of 93 to 2 and is now headed to the governor to be signed into law.

Ball State University will honor six leaders as Indiana Women of Achievement on Wednesday, March 25, with a panel presentation and dinner. Recognized for their excellence in education, research, and women’s advocacy, these women have enhanced the lives and learning experiences of many and continue to inspire through their admirable work. A panel discussion, “Empowering Women: A Conversation with Indiana Women of Achievement,” will be held at 3 p.m. in L.A. Pittenger Student Center, Room 301. Reservations are due March 18 at 765-285-5555.

The 35th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be at 6 p.m. Saturday March 14 through downtown Muncie. Line-up will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the Fieldhouse north parking lot. Cheryl Crowder says there is a discount for entries that provide live music. Political entries cost $75, business and personal entries $50 and nonprofit organizations $25. Parade entry forms can be downloaded at downtownmuncie.org

29 year old Jennifer Harris was sentenced to 40 years in prison for neglect by Madison Circuit Court 1 Judge Angela Warner Sims on Tuesday. She was previously convicted by a jury one month ago of Level 1 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in the death of her 18-month-old son, Harlan Haines.

Pete Olson, Town Manager of Yorktown told Woof Boom Radio news Tuesday, a bridge could remain closed until late 2020. The structure on Delaware County Road 600-West in Yorktown was closed abruptly on Tuesday due to holes in the bridge decking. This bridge had been under design for replacement and actually bid early this winter. The project was to start early summer and was to take 6-7 months for total project time.

The Madison County Council of Governments is working on the 2045 inMotion plan to be a community-based design for long-range transportation planning. The Council of Governments is hosting a public workshop on Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Reardon Auditorium lobby on the Anderson University campus. The agency will have more than $100 million in federal funding available over the next several years and community guidance is needed to complete the vision for transportation needs.

U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.), along with Senators Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), sent a letter urging Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to oppose China’s leadership in the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and take the necessary diplomatic steps to ensure our allies and partners do the same before the nomination of the Director General in Geneva, Switzerland this week. Given China’s persistent violations of intellectual property protections, including trade secret theft, corporate espionage, and forced transfer of technology, the letter argues that China’s intent to lead the World Intellectual Property Organization, a specialized agency of the United Nations, poses a significant threat to both U.S. economic security and the integrity of international IP rights and standards.

Although the Indiana Session is scheduled to end March 14, there will be an early adjournment – March 11. The reason? The Big 10 basketball tournament in Indianapolis has booked many of the hotel rooms that accommodate some of the State’s legislators.

Dan Patton, Regional Training Specialist with Staff Development and Training, spent the last month saying thank you to the Indiana Department of Correction staff with hot cocoa and a smile. Patton undertook the initiative along with help from facility training staff and members of the Recruitment and Retention Team to hand out 1,300 cups of cocoa to staff at seven (7) correctional facilities in the West and Central Training Regions. These two-day events started at 5:45 a.m. with facility roll calls handing out the steaming cups of chocolate to custody and administrative staff as they were beginning their days.

The Ball State football team will take on one of the most storied programs in college football for the first time when the Cardinals make the short trip east to Ohio State in 2026. The two teams are slated to play the season opener on Sept. 5, 2026. Ball State is headed to the biggest college football stadium this season (Michigan – 107,601). Ohio Stadium ranks sixth on the list. Ball State opens the 2020 season on Thursday, Sept. 3 with a home game against Maine.