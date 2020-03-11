Wednesday, March 10, 2020 Briefs

Agencies from Delaware county gathered in Muncie City Hall yesterday to discuss plans for safety related to the COVID19 virus. IU Heath promoted their all called the Virtual Assitant, and the Indiana Department of Health has two phone numbers staffed 24/7 for questions about the situation. From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., call 317-233-7125. Calls after 8 p.m. should go to 317-233-1325. As always, if you are sick, consult with your healthcare provider.

As we told you first yesterday, there is now a hearing date for the court case of City of Muncie versus the Muncie Sanitary District. April 9, in Randolph county court. Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour hopes the outcome will allow him to seat his City Engineer on the District’s 3 member Board.

Anderson native and Channel 13 anchor Andrea Moorhead shared on Twitter yesterday, her latest cancer scan came back negative. Still cancer free, after a long, hard battle. She encourages everyone to always get their cancer scans.

Just minutes after it was evacuated yesterday, we reported first on the white powdery substance that was seen at Muncie City Hall. The all clear was given shortly before 1 p.m., for all but some isolated offices. Police Chief Nathan Sloan said the quick action of Delaware County EMS was invaluable in the quick resolution to the event. The Muncie newspaper said two were held after viewing surveillance video from cameras.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will host a public hearing at 6 p.m. March 25 at Southside Middle School, to hear comments on the current preliminary design plans to construct a new high tension cable barrier system on U.S. 35 in Delaware County. The project is intended to enhance safety along U.S. 35/the Muncie Bypass and to reduce the frequency of collisions at the Meeker Avenue Intersection.

An update on the Muncie couple aboard that cruise ship docked in Oakland, California. As of yesterday morning, the Fisher’s were still on board after being docked since Monday afternoon. The sick passengers, and ones with positive tests are first to carefully be processed, so as to not infect others.

The Community Development Office is seeking input to finalize the Draft Consolidated Plan and the Draft Annual Action Plan, for the Community Development Block Grant and Home Investment Partnership funds. A public hearing March 25 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm in the City Hall Auditorium.

Allie Craycraft has stepped down as Delaware County Democratic chair. A leading Democrat figure for decades, he held the position since 2016.

Another note, from yesterday’s interview with Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour – Monday night, another Muncie citizen was born! His daughter and son in law had another baby. All are healthy, and tired.

The Indiana legislative session ends after today. The earlier than planned gavel falls, due to the Big 10 basketball tournament, using almost all available hotel rooms needed to house out of town lawmakers.

Fewer than 40 people were in attendance this week at a Madison county anti-Trump event. Vote Common Good’s bus tour is trying to convince voters to vote against the President in the election.

As we’ve reported this week, Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour believes the Muncie Mall will survive, and thrive. He told us yesterday that MCL Cafeteria has just renewed their lease, as did at least one other long term tenant a few weeks ago.

While there are presently no known cases of COVID-19 among staff or offenders housed at Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) facilities, visitation to certain prison facilities has been suspended indefinitely. As of Tuesday afternoon, the ban now includes the New Castle Correctional facility, but not the Pendleton Reformatory.

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana will provide food for families in need at the monthly Tailgate distribution from 8 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 12. The Tailgate will be held at the Muncie Mall east side parking lot.

Muncie based investment service expert Kathie Onieal shared this week with her clients, “It’s natural to have feelings of apprehension during this time of uncertainty. Having concerns when volatility affects your portfolio is normal. Over time, we believe notable dips such as these will feel like mere bumps in the road to fulfilling your objectives. In my 33 years of experience, I’ve seen the markets drop time and again, but it can be difficult for investors to get comfortable with the up and down cycles…over time, the market has experienced positive growth.”

BSU has canceled the Olympics trip. Ball State At The Games was scheduled to take a tourism-video production class to Italy starting May 5.

After leaving the Anderson Police Department for a job in the private sector, Caleb McKnight is returning to the department. The Anderson Board of Public Safety on Monday approved the rehiring of McKnight, 37, who worked for the Police Department from February 2006 through September 2017. Anderson Police Chief Jake Brown said McKnight was a former field training officer with the department.

The Madison County Health Department is heading up a task force in the event the coronavirus. Stephanie Grimes, administrator for the Madison County Health Department, said this week the county agency is enhancing the infectious disease plan that has already been developed. She said the task force will consist of representatives from law enforcement, emergency medical services, Madison County Emergency Management, local hospitals, businesses and elected officials. Researchers yesterday say they have pinned down an important detail – it mostly spares young children and is harder on older people with pre-existing conditions. Cracking the mystery could help doctors figure out how best to treat older adults and other vulnerable populations.

Senate Democratic Leader Tim Lanane (D-Anderson) had the following statement regarding the swearing in of Speaker Todd Huston: “I want to congratulate Speaker Huston on his exciting new role. I know we will have the opportunity to work closely in coming sessions, and I look forward to what we can accomplish together. Speaker Huston and I may not always agree on the same issues, but I’m certain that he will work to do what he thinks is best for our state. In the end, that’s what Hoosiers sent us here to do: to come together and make Indiana the best state in the U.S.”

