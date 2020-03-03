3/11/2020 Update from Indiana State Department of Health

The number of Hoosiers who have tested presumptively positive for COVID-19 remains at 10, according to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). This number reflects only tests performed at ISDH.

One individual with a positive test announced earlier today is a resident of Howard County. Three others with positive tests already announced today live in Johnson County. Seven Indiana counties now have cases of COVID-19. The other residents who have been diagnosed live in Marion, Hendricks, Adams, Boone and Noble counties.

Two of the people with COVID-19 are in the hospital; the others are in self-isolation. ISDH continues to work with local health departments to identify close contacts of the existing patients and ensure that infection-control protocols, such as self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms, are implemented.

Other developments:

Today, Governor Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG, met with long-term care association leaders and their members to discuss their concerns as caretakers of at-risk residents. ISDH recommends that nursing homes follow the latest guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

ISDH has posted guidance regarding mass gatherings, along with information for jails and emergency dispatchers, to its COVID-19 website at https://on.in.gov/COVID19.

The ISDH lab continues daily testing of residents who are at high risk as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or severely ill. Additional supplies have been ordered.

Dr. Box and Indiana Homeland Security Director Stephen Cox will begin visiting all 10 Indiana emergency preparedness districts on Friday to discuss strategies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 across the state.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration has posted guidance for childcare providers at https://www.in.gov/fssa/2552.htm.

Nearly 60 Indiana travelers are currently self-monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19, which include cough, fever and shortness of breath, due to recent travel to an impacted country. Being monitored means only that a potential exposure has occurred. It does not indicate that the person will become ill. Since Jan. 28, 132 Indiana travelers have been monitored.

The ISDH call center received 465 calls from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 10, and another 50 calls overnight, from healthcare providers and the public. The call center is staffed 24/7. From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., call 317-233-7125. Calls after 8 p.m. should go to 317-233-1325 and will be answered by an on-call epidemiologist. The primary purpose of the call center is to provide guidance from the CDC to healthcare providers and the public. Call center staff will not offer personal medical advice or provide test results. If you are sick, consult your healthcare provider.

ISDH has created a dashboard showing the number of presumptive positive cases in Indiana and the number of tests performed. The dashboard is located on the ISDH COVID-19 website at https://on.in.gov/COVID19 and will be updated at 10 a.m. daily.

The number of subscribers to the COVID-19 website has increased to more than 14,000. Hoosiers are encouraged to continue to sign up to receive alerts and the latest updated guidance as the outbreak evolves.

Many hospitals have visitor restrictions in place due to influenza. ISDH recommends hospitals continue to monitor the situation and revise those policies as appropriate.

ISDH will continue to provide daily updates regarding COVID-19 in Indiana as activity has increased across the United States.

About COVID-19

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by a novel, or new, coronavirus that has not been previously identified. The virus causing COVID-19 is not the same as the coronaviruses that commonly circulate among humans and cause mild illness, like the common cold. Human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:

Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing;

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands;

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands; and

Rarely, fecal contamination.

The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. You should only wear a mask if a healthcare professional recommends it. A facemask should be used by people who have COVID-19 and are showing symptoms to protect others from the risk of infection.

This is an ongoing situation and is evolving rapidly. For more information, including a list of frequently asked questions, visit https://on.in.gov/COVID19 and subscribe to receive updates.

