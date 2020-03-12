Thursday, March 12, 2020 Briefs

Another bi-weekly meeting of the Muncie Sanitary District yesterday, another under-five-minute gathering. The April 9 Randolph County court hearing in the matter versus the City of Muncie was not discussed.

The board of trustees for Anderson Community Schools has announced it is negotiating a “separation agreement” with Superintendent Dr. Timothy Smith. Board President Pat Hill declined to elaborate on the process that led to the board’s decision. Joe Cronk, ACS’s chief operations officer, was named interim superintendent.

House Bill 1070 prohibiting drivers from holding or using a cell phone while driving has been sent to Governor Eric Holcomb for signing. Holcomb is supportive of the legislation and is expected to sign the bill into law.

Muncie’s Habitat for Humanity has received $100,000 from the MutualBank Charitable Foundation. Dave Heeter, President of MutualBank Foundation, said the donation is a tangible means of honoring Pat Botts, former President and COO of MutualBank who passed away in October of 2019.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s office reports that German Shepard police dog “K9 Billy” has died. K9 Billy served the residents of Delaware County for 8 years and helped apprehend many criminals and assisted in bomb call outs.

Clearwater Car Wash based in Warsaw, IN has announced they will open a new facility on Nebo Road in Muncie this summer.

Muncie Animal Care and Services will offer a “St. Catrick’s Day Adoption Special” through March 20, with dog adoptions for just $25 and cats for $10.

The American Advertising Federation of East Central Indiana has announced the winners of the ADDY awards, recognizing advertising and creative professionals in East Central Indiana. To see a list of this year’s winners, visit MuncieJournal.com

The board of trustees for Anderson Community Schools has announced it is negotiating a “separation agreement” with Superintendent Dr. Timothy Smith. Board President Pat Hill declined to elaborate on the process that led to the board’s decision.

Muncie’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is this Saturday. The parade will begin at the Muncie Fieldhouse at 6pm and will travel south on Walnut Street…East on Charles and return to the fieldhouse via Mulberry Street. They ask that parade participants follow guidance from public health authorities: if you’re sick, stay home and away from others. Wash your hands frequently, and cover your cough or sneeze. If you are throwing candy, please wash your hands and keep hand sanitizer available. If there’s a need to cancel, the announcement will be made by 10am Saturday.

Indiana University President Michael A. McRobbie issued a university wide letter regarding specific measures in support of the health and well-being of students and others in the Indiana University community. A key measure includes temporarily suspending classroom teaching for two weeks following IU’s scheduled spring break, which runs March 15 to 22. Students will be taught remotely, returning to their respective campuses on Monday, April 6.

Accutech Systems continues their downtown Muncie building work, as they prepare to move from Yorktown. Internal work on the building has been ongoing and now a NEW 3-dimensional sign on the 2nd story of the building has been installed.

Eastern Indiana Works, a leader in data-driven workforce solutions, announces the promotion of Kathryn Drumm to Communications Manager.

The Indianapolis International Airport has been named the ”Best Airport in North America” by the Airports Council International of North America. This is the 8th consecutive year the airport has won the award.

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Tourism Development has announced a $250,000 grant from the Indiana Tourism Council has been awarded to the Minnetrista Cultural Foundation. The grant funding will be used for the development of Minnetrista’s “Bob Ross Experience” which will open in October of 2020.

The City of Elwood and the Town of Pendleton are both closing their offices to the public as a precaution against the coronavirus. Employees of both communities will be working and available by phone or email.

Chad Blake, Lapel Town Council President is asking residents of Lapel to use the drive up window at Town Hall and to leave payments in the drop box whenever possible, due to the coronavirus. Residents who need to conduct business inside Town Hall are still welcome to come in.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday said that the new coronavirus outbreak “can be characterized as a pandemic.” An outbreak is considered a pandemic when a new disease spreads around the world, and most people do not have immunity to it.

The Madison County Council approved an appropriation of $866,637 to purchase additional voting machines for the May primary. The council voted unanimously Tuesday after the county was forced to consider purchasing the additional equipment for the upcoming primary when the commissioners failed to vote on designating the county for vote centers at the Feb. 24 meeting and commissioners Kelly Gaskill and Mike Phipps didn’t attend a special meeting on March 2.

The Town of Daleville is asking residents to sign a petition against a rate $20 per month rate increase by Delaware County Regional Wastewater. The town needs 50 unique signatures in order to halt the process for 30 days in order to come up with an alternative plan. Residents are asked to stop by Town Hall to sign the petition.

U.S.Vice President Mike Pence and the Coronavirus Task Force have produced a series of easy to understand infographics to distribute to employees. You can obtain the pdf file to print and distribute by visiting the homepage of coronavirus.gov.

Tomorrow (Friday, 3/13) night’s BSU men’s volleyball home match is being moved, to the Rec Center – not because of COVID19 – it’s because of the IHSAA Gymnastics State Finals at Worthen Arena.

All Ball State eyes on Cleveland tonight (Thursday, 3/12), as the men’s basketball team plays in the MAC tournament versus Kent State. No fans in the stands, though, as the conference is not allowing the general public to attend due to health concerns. Hear the game on 104.9 and 96.7 FM and the free streams outside the Muncie area.