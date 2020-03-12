PARADE POSTPONED – City of Muncie Takes Precautions for COVID-19

At the Advice of the Delaware County Health Department, the City of Muncie Will Be Enacting Procedures to Limit Potential Exposure to COVID-19 Public Procedures:

At the direction of Jammie Bane, the administrator of the Delaware County Health Department, the City of Muncie will be taking precautions to help protect the health of its citizens and employees. Our goal is to limit exposure of COVID-19; these precautions, in no way, should cause concern. City Hall is open, and business is being conducted as usual. The following precautions will be implemented immediately through the end of March:

– If you are planning to come to City Hall, please call ahead as business may be able to be conducted over the phone

– If you do come to City Hall, please call 765-213-6403 to enter, and your temperature may be taken upon entrance

– Please limit entering any public building, including City owned buildings; this also includes the parks department, street department, fire stations, etc.

– At the advice of the Delaware County Health Department, all public meetings will still take place as normal, but it is respectfully requested that the general public please limit their attendance, and instead refer to online streams

– If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please download the IU Health app so that you can be screened remotely, you can download at this link: https://iuhealth.org/news-hub/iu-health-virtual-clinic-offers-free-coronavirus-screening

– For information and questions regarding COVID-19 please refer to the “Centers for Disease Control and Prevention” (CDC) at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

– We are asking all citizens and employees who may be experiencing illness, or symptoms of COVID-19, to please stay home

The City’s goal is to follow the recommendations of the Delaware County Health Department, and to limit any potential exposure of COVID-19. At this time the City of Muncie is assessing strategies and protocols for its employees, should the need to limit personnel, or work from home, arise. The goal of these precautions is to enable the City to continue providing services, and to protect its citizens. As such, your patience, compliance, and understanding is greatly appreciated.

St Patrick’s Day Parade:

In the best interest of our citizen’s health, and after careful consideration and conversations

with health professionals, the Downtown Development Partnership, the City of Muncie, and the

Delaware County Health Department have decided to postpone Saturday’s St Patrick’s Day

parade. Downtown Development and the City of Muncie will be reviewing the status of COVID-

19 after a few weeks and will assess a new time and date for the parade. Thank you for your

patience, in these attempts to help protect the most susceptible population.