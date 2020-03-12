Phil Nichols and Jess Neal were arrested Thursday morning in Muncie on federal arrest warrants. The Star Press reports
Phil Nichols is the father of Craig Nichols, a former city building commissioner who was sentenced to two years in federal prison in 2019 after pleading guilty to wire fraud and money laundering. Neal has been a longtime Muncie Police Department officer and investigator. He had served as the professional standards officer for the department but no longer fills that post.
Nichols, Neal Arrested On Federal Arrest Warrants
