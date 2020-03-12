Muncie Enacts Coronavirus Protection Protocol

The city of Muncie is issuing some Coronavirus safeguards through the end of the month to help protect employees and citizens. If you are planning to come to City Hall, please call ahead as business may be able to be conducted over the phone.

If you do come to City Hall, please call 765-213-6403 to enter, and your temperature may be taken upon entrance. Please limit entering any public building, including City owned buildings; this also includes the parks department, street department, and fire stations.