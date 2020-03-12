Habitat Receives Grant, Will Break Ground On Botts Memorial Build

Greater Muncie Habitat for Humanity humbly celebrates receiving $100,000 from the MutualBank Charitable Foundation in 2020.

The donation comes on the heels of the unexpected passing of the MutualBank Charitable Foundation President and MutualBank President and COO, Pat Botts, in October 2019. There will be a ground-breaking ceremony on Monday, April 6, 2020 at 3 pm for the build that will become the Pat Botts Memorial Build.