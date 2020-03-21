Many questions about the Delaware County Emergency Declaration

We continue to serve the community with as much pertinent answers, and more importantly “who do I ask.” For questions about the Delaware County Declaration, email http://ema.co.delaware.in.us Your question will be answered as quickly as possible. This is primarily useful for employers.

Many questions from workers wondering “am I an essential employee?” That question must be answered by your employer or supervisor. For clarification: IF you work for an entity on the Exception List within the Declaration, then you should ask your employer if you are essential to go to work.

https://delaware-county-indiana-coronavirus-hub-delcogis.hub.arcgis.com/