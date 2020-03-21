SATURDAY updated info for Delaware County Covid19 Info

At a Friday, March 20, 2020 teleconference:

NEW STATEWIDE call to DHS for public and medical personally — 877-826-0011

BLOOD NEEDED, as many drives have been cancelled and appointments have been cancelled due to fear. Giving blood is SAFE. Drive through blood donations being arranged.

Asking for donations of N95 breathing masks – from construction crews, etc – CALL 765-747-7719 and they will PICK THEM UP. (that phone is answered M-F during office hours).

SCHOOL FOOD and OTHER FOOD DISTRIBUTIONS: no plans to restrict those, due to the need.

DCEMA.COM to volunteer for food distribution.

The Travel Advisory will not be used at this time – the thought is that confuses the public – it is generally used for snowstorms, blizzards, etc.