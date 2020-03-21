City of Muncie will Close Except for Essential Services Beginning Sunday March 22nd- Saturday March 28th, City Hall will be closed, except for essential services

Late Friday evening, March 20th the residents of Muncie received notice of a Disaster Emergency Declaration from Delaware County. This notice put restraints on businesses and mandated the closure of many companies in the City of Muncie in order to help slow the COVID-19 virus. Effective Sunday, March 22rd, until Saturday, March 28th Muncie City Hall and other City Government buildings will be closed except for Essential Services.

The following Essential Departments/Employees will be at work as scheduled for the week:

Police Department

Fire Department & EMS Controller’s Department

Personnel Director

Animal Control (animal caretaking only)

Mayor’s Office IT & Communications

Building Commissioner (and limited crew)

City Engineer (and limited crew, to monitor street emergencies)

City Clerk (and limited crew)