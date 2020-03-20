Friday, March 20, 2020 Briefs

Delaware County and the City of Muncie have jointly made a declaration that closes, effective immediately, barbershops, hair salons, nail salons, tattoo parlors, gyms, and recreational sports facilities or indoor play areas, private clubs, and fraternal organizations. Additionally, all County and City offices will remain closed to the public, and may be accessed by appointment only, with special rules for courts.

Indiana Senator Todd Young held a press conference yesterday about the Federal legislation that was passed this week, and if there were similarities to the 2008 bank-bailout. He clearly said no.

The Grant County Health Dept. has NO confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grant County, at this time. Their Commissioners have elevated the travel status in Grant County to ORANGE which limits travel on Grant County roads to only essential travel such as to and from work, grocery, medical treatment or supplies, emergency situation and other essential services until further notice. Henry County – you are on your ORANGE travel level.

As we have been reporting, Small Business Association Economic Injury Disaster Loans now open for Indiana Small Businesses. The program can provide low-interest loans of up to $2M to businesses and private non-profits. Apply online at SBA.gov/disaster or call 800-659-2955.

The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) is extending certain filing and payment deadlines to align with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) are now due on or before July 15, 2020

The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA) Military Family Relief Fund (MFRF) emergency application is available now and will provide undisrupted assistance to veterans and their families. Questions can be answered by calling (317) 232-3910.

As Eastern Indiana Works continues to monitor regional economic conditions, our region is experiencing an increase in the number of individuals filing for unemployment. As a reminder, all claims for Unemployment Insurance MUST be filed online – we’ve posted the link on our news page (https://www.in.gov/dwd/3474.htm). As of today, two of the Eastern Indiana Works’ WorkOne Offices are open to public access in Eastern Indiana (Muncie and Connersville).

Indiana Medicaid will allow interactions between patients and doctors and other health care providers, as well as other Medicaid service deliveries, to occur either over the phone or through the use of telemedicine technologies whenever possible, and will be reimbursed as if they took place in person.

More sound advice, from Jason Rogers of the Delaware County Emergency Management, as we get closer to the halfway point of the National 15 day period the President spoke about earlier this week.

Tim Kean from Second Harvest Food Bank ECI shared with us several timely items – they are staging Extra Tailgate food distributions, with Volunteers needed, and you’ll work in a safe environment – social distancing to pack food, plus their Fundraising event called Fill A Bowl will be on line starting Monday, March 23rd.

As the impacts of the economic effects of the Covid19 pandemic become clearer, Senator Todd Young yesterday spoke of an eerie flight he took this week.

Madison County announced Thursday afternoon – that effective Friday, March 20, 8:00am through Monday, April 6, 2020 – closure of: hair salons, nail salons, spas, barber shops, tattoo parlors, liquor stores, electronic stores, department stores, hobby and craft stores, automotive dealerships, furniture stores, clothing stores, resale stores, and any other retail stores that do not sell food or home supplies. This is in addition to all previously stated closures. Funerals will be limited to immediate family only, with 10 or less in attendance, and Madison County is issuing a Travel Watch which – only essential travel, such as to and from work, store to purchase food, supplies, medication or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.

Announced yesterday, Italy has overtaken China as the country with the most deaths related to the coronavirus outbreak, registering 3,405 fatalities.