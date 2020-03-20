Emergency Declaration From Delaware County, Muncie Officials

Delaware County and City of Muncie officials enacted a joint disaster emergency declaration Thursday, which will increase closures countywide due to the novel coronavirus and the authority local officials can use to enforce them.
According to the Star Press, the declaration was made between the City of Muncie and Delaware County at the recommendation of the Delaware County Health Department.
