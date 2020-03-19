City of Muncie and Delaware County Sign “Joint Disaster Emergency Declaration”

After several meetings, briefings, and conversations regarding COVID-19, the County and City have enacted a “Joint Disaster Emergency Declaration”

Muncie, IN- Delaware County and the City of Muncie have been discussing the impact of

COVID-19, and the best methods to protect citizens. After declarations of a nationwide

emergency, and the state of Indiana making an emergency declaration regarding COVID-19, the

County Health Officer has determined that various measures need enacted to lessen the spread

of COVID-19. This declaration invokes Indiana Codes which enable the exercise of all necessary

emergency authority. Based on recommendation of the County Health Official, the declaration

states all local barbershops, hair salons, nail salons, tattoo parlors, gyms, recreational sports

facilities or indoor play areas, private clubs, and fraternal organizations, be closed to the public.

Additionally, all County and City offices will be closed to the public, and may be accessed by

appointment only, with special rules for courts, as explained in the document. The declaration

also enacts certain measures for employees and citizens to use caution, and to stay home if

they exhibit symptoms of COVID-19.

This declaration was made in unison between the City of Muncie and Delaware County, at the

recommendation of the Delaware County Health Department. While these decisions were not

easy to make by either party, the goal of this declaration is to protect the health and lives of the

citizens in Delaware County and Muncie. Additionally, it is respectfully asked that all CDC

guidelines are adhered to, and that neighbors provide assistance to those in need. Now is the

time to act, not out of fear, but out of compassion, to prevent the spread of this terrible illness.

Each of these governing bodies listed greatly appreciate the understanding and patience of all

citizens.