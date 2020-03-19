City of Muncie and Delaware County Sign “Joint Disaster Emergency Declaration”

After several meetings, briefings, and conversations regarding COVID-19, the County and City have enacted a “Joint Disaster Emergency Declaration”
Muncie, IN- Delaware County and the City of Muncie have been discussing the impact of
COVID-19, and the best methods to protect citizens. After declarations of a nationwide
emergency, and the state of Indiana making an emergency declaration regarding COVID-19, the
County Health Officer has determined that various measures need enacted to lessen the spread
of COVID-19. This declaration invokes Indiana Codes which enable the exercise of all necessary
emergency authority. Based on recommendation of the County Health Official, the declaration
states all local barbershops, hair salons, nail salons, tattoo parlors, gyms, recreational sports
facilities or indoor play areas, private clubs, and fraternal organizations, be closed to the public.
Additionally, all County and City offices will be closed to the public, and may be accessed by
appointment only, with special rules for courts, as explained in the document. The declaration
also enacts certain measures for employees and citizens to use caution, and to stay home if
they exhibit symptoms of COVID-19.
This declaration was made in unison between the City of Muncie and Delaware County, at the
recommendation of the Delaware County Health Department. While these decisions were not
easy to make by either party, the goal of this declaration is to protect the health and lives of the
citizens in Delaware County and Muncie. Additionally, it is respectfully asked that all CDC
guidelines are adhered to, and that neighbors provide assistance to those in need. Now is the
time to act, not out of fear, but out of compassion, to prevent the spread of this terrible illness.
Each of these governing bodies listed greatly appreciate the understanding and patience of all
citizens.