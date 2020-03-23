Ball State cancels May commencement

MUNCIE, Indiana – Ball State President Geoffrey S. Mearns announced this morning that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University is cancelling its May 2020 Commencement Exercises.

President Mearns statement:

I am saddened to share with you that I have decided to cancel our May 2020 Commencement Exercises.

For two weeks, I have held out hope that the COVID-19 pandemic would abate, so that we could proceed as scheduled. But the increasingly aggressive guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the very strict orders emanating from state and local officials, have made it abundantly clear to me that there is no reasonable possibility that we will be able to conduct our Commencement ceremonies on May 2, 2020.

I can appreciate how disappointing this decision is to our graduating students and their families. For so many of you, our Commencement is a memorable and meaningful celebration of the successful culmination of hard work and many sacrifices.

I can personally relate to your experience, because my youngest two children – Geoffrey and Molly – are college seniors. Both of their universities have already canceled their Commencement ceremonies. My twins came home to Bracken House last week. I could hear the disappointment in their voices, and I could see the sadness on their faces.

Unfortunately, we must now focus on developing alternative plans to celebrate the success of our graduates. While nothing will fully replicate the beauty of our traditional ceremony on the Quad on a Saturday morning in May, I am interested to hear your suggestions. So we have prepared a survey: Ball State Commencement Survey

Please share your thoughts with us at your earliest convenience. After we have had the opportunity to review your feedback and investigate the viable alternatives, I will provide you with more information.

For those of you who have questions about your cap and gown packages, please contact our campus bookstore at bookstore@bsu.edu or (765) 285-8080.

I continue to ask for your patience and understanding as we navigate the challenges presented to us as a result of this unprecedented public health crisis. Together, we will create a brighter future.

Sincerely,

Geoffrey S. Mearns

President

Ball State University