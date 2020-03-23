Third Case of COVID-19 Identified in Delaware County

(New, 10:04 p.m., 3/22/2020) The Delaware County Health Department (DCHD) reported late Sunday that an individual within Delaware County has tested positive through lab testing for SAR-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 infection.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported today that statewide cases were at 201 total. The Delaware County case is believed to be in addition to the previously reported statewide total.
The DCHD continues working closely with the local and state officials to ensure that contacts of the patient are identified and that all infection control protocols are being followed.
The patient is a female over the age of 60. No additional information about the patient at this time will be released due to privacy laws.
This third case in Delaware County reiterates the importance of the emergency order placed into effect by the Delaware County Commissioners. “It’s crucial that our community continue to take preventative measures to lower the risk of infection,” said Jammie Bane, Delaware County Health Department Administrator.
Human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:
• Rarely, fecal contamination.
The best way to protect yourself from any respiratory illness, including the flu, is to:
• Wash your hands often w/ soap & water for at least 20 seconds. If soap & water are not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
For updated local information: The Delaware County Emergency Management Agency, in collaboration with the Delaware County GIS Department, have created and are maintaining a central location for local updates. Please visit the Delaware County, Indiana Coronavirus Hub at www.dcema.com.