Third Case of COVID-19 Identified in Delaware County

(New, 10:04 p.m., 3/22/2020) The Delaware County Health Department (DCHD) reported late Sunday that an individual within Delaware County has tested positive through lab testing for SAR-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 infection.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported today that statewide cases were at 201 total. The Delaware County case is believed to be in addition to the previously reported statewide total.

The DCHD continues working closely with the local and state officials to ensure that contacts of the patient are identified and that all infection control protocols are being followed.

The patient is a female over the age of 60. No additional information about the patient at this time will be released due to privacy laws.

This third case in Delaware County reiterates the importance of the emergency order placed into effect by the Delaware County Commissioners. “It’s crucial that our community continue to take preventative measures to lower the risk of infection,” said Jammie Bane, Delaware County Health Department Administrator.

Human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:

• Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing;

• Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands;

• Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands; and