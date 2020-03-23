Indiana ordered to “stay home”

NEW, 12 NOON TODAY (3/23/2020) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb gave a new address at noon Monday updating plans to reduce the spread of COVID-19 ordering Hoosiers to stay at home.
The order is in effect from March 25 to April 7.
Hoosiers should stay in their homes except when they are at work or for permitted activities, such as taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies, and for health and safety.
“The next two weeks are critical if we are to slow the spread of COVID-19, and we must slow the spread. You must be part of the solution, not the problem,” said Gov. Holcomb.
The governor also announced:
State government personnel will not have to report for work unless they are considered essential beginning Tuesday.
A “Healthcare Emergency Operations Center” will be launched from Indianapolis to monitor the state’s response, inventory medical supplies and medical personnel needs.
The governor thanked faith leaders for streaming their services and helping give guidance.
He also thanked medical workers.
What this means
A “stay at home” order essentially allows people to continue performing tasks essential to the health and safety of family and pets.
Suggested Links
Indiana coronavirus updates: ISDH announces 58 new cases, Ball State cancels May commencement
Owner: Indiana Beach amusement park could reopen this year
Seymour police confirm missing 14-year-old girl found safe
8-year-old makes cards for seniors not allowed visitors during pandemic
That means you can get food, care for a loved one, access necessary healthcare or go to work.
Beginning Tuesday, all state government offices will be closed to in-person public activity until at least April 7. This includes the Government Center complex in Indianapolis and other offices throughout the state, including Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches. State employees will work remotely whenever possible and continue to provide core functions online and by phone. All public safety functions will continue.
In conjunction with the closures, Gov. Holcomb ordered an automatic extension of all state-issued licenses and will advise law enforcement to refrain from issuing citations for a driver’s license or registration that expires during this emergency.
The Indiana State Department of Health announced Monday the state had recorded 259 positive cases of the virus and seven deaths related to it.
Source: WTHR.