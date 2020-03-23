Indiana ordered to “stay home”

NEW, 12 NOON TODAY (3/23/2020) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb gave a new address at noon Monday updating plans to reduce the spread of COVID-19 ordering Hoosiers to stay at home.

The order is in effect from March 25 to April 7.

Hoosiers should stay in their homes except when they are at work or for permitted activities, such as taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies, and for health and safety.