That WAS Papa John in Muncie last weekend!

John Schnatter made a rare appearance on the campus of Ball State University, his alma mater, on Saturday.The Papa John’s Pizza founder attended the Ball State men’s basketball game against Bowling Green State University at the request of fellow alumnus Jason Whitlock, a former Cardinal football player now co-hosting a sports opinion show on Fox Sports 1, BSU spokesperson Kathy Wolf said.”Jason Whitlock, a proud Ball State alumnus, generously sponsored a promotion to encourage our students to attend the game, traveling from California to attend,” Wolf said. “He invited several friends and alumni … We are grateful for his enthusiastic support of our student athletes and delighted that he invited fellow alumni back to campus, including Mr. Schnatter.”