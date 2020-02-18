State wants to know how many SRO’s

State Rep. Terri Austin (D-Anderson) today offered a proposal that would allow the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to determine how many school districts are currently served by School Resource Officers (SROs).The amendment would create a School Resource Officer Report that requires school corporations and charter schools to annually report the number of SROs serving the school corporation to DHS. Officials say the bottom line is, School Resource Officers save lives. The amendment passed through the House unanimously.