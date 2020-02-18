Alexandria wins an award

The city of Alexandria has earned a spot among CNBC’s list of the top ten most affordable places to live in the U.S. The Madison County city is ranked No. 8 on the list, which is topped by Pecos, Texas. To make the list, the website considered the total cost for five expenses associated with owning a home, which were compiled by SmartAsset. The categories include: most affordable, closing costs, property tax, homeowner’s insurance and mortgage payment.Mortgage payments and property taxes were analyzed over five years, as a proportion of each area’s median household income.Alexandria’s average annual mortgage payment was calculated to be $3,319, while annual property tax was $792. The median income of Alexandria residents was determined to be $48,672.The South came out on top as the most affordable region, taking five of the top 10 spots.