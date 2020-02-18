Meth in the Mail

Muncie police and U.S. postal inspectors have intercepted two pounds of meth, “coming from Arizona to the streets of Muncie,” according to a news release.A city police investigation was underway about “suspicious activity at a Walnut Street address” when authorities determined a 12-pound package was being delivered there by the U.S. Postal Service.”There was no one actually living at this location but there had been subjects seen coming and going from the address,” authorities said.A drug detection K-9 indicated there were narcotics in the package, which was delivered on Feb. 8.Last Friday, authorities received a warrant and opened the package, which contained a Copper Chef cookware set used to conceal two one-pound package of meth.City police say the meth had a local street value of about $14,000.