TeenWorks announces new Director

TeenWorks is excited to introduce their new regional director for Muncie and Delaware County, Kari Wissel.TeenWorks empowers teens to achieve excellence in career, community, and college through unique programming, professional development and individualized post-secondary success planning. “We are so excited to have Kari in this role. Her vast skill set in programming and community engagement will help so many teens in the Muncie community,” says president and CEO, Nick Duvall. Kari plans to expand programming, collaborate with other youth serving organizations, and cultivate new partners during her first year on the TeenWorks team.One of Kari’s responsibilities is to plan and execute the annual summer program offered by TeenWorks.