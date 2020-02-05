Susan Brooks on the SOTU

Congresswoman Susan W. Brooks (R-IN05) provided a statement following the 2020 State of the Union saying “President Trump delivered a strong State of the Union speech tonight. The President challenged Congress to continue working with him to deliver strong results for the American people and to create a country where people from every background and every walk of life can find new opportunities. President Trump highlighted some of the progress made in his first term including signing USMCA to benefit our country’s manufacturers, small businesses, and farmers, and securing the Phase One trade deal with China.