An apology from Bill Smith. The President of the Muncie Sanitary District released a statement yesterday referring to comments he made in the January 29th meeting, about Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour, wondering “why (he) chose to leave his job and run for office’ and that was an unprofessional comment on my part. I’d (like) to publicly apologize for my remark.” The next MSD Board meeting is February 12th at 11:30 a.m.