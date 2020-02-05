Senator Young on SOTU

U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) issued the following statement regarding last night’s State of the Union address: “President Trump delivered an optimistic message about the great successes we have achieved over the last three years and the work that remains in order to keep America strong.“Spurred by lower taxes, fewer regulations, and emerging trade deals, we are poised to continue this period of economic growth. More people are working than ever, and this economic surge is creating new opportunities for people of every background. It is critical that we continue, and build upon, this momentum.“President Trump also outlined the work that remains to support working families, including lowering the cost of health care and prescription drug prices. I will continue working with the President and my colleagues in Congress to tackle these challenges.