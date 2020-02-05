Anderson firefighter dies after battle with cancer

Anderson firefighter Brent Holland will be honored by members of the department following his death Monday. Holland, 47, served with the Anderson Fire Department for 22 years. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Tonya, and his two sons, Jesse and Shane.Anderson Fire Chief Dave Cravens said there were numerous members of the department at the hospital on Monday night.Holland’s body was escorted to the Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service with a police car procession and several Anderson Fire Department vehicles.“We’re treating it as a line of duty death because he was battling cancer,” Cravens said Tuesday. “There will be a firefighter with him the entire time until his burial.”Holland was elected to an at-large seat on the Madison County Council in 2016 and despite his illness attended most of the council meetings.He was elected president of the County Council in January and was a candidate for reelection in the May primary.