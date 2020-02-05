Elwood animal ordinance

The Elwood Common Council is considering amendments to its animal impound ordinance to the frustration of Mayor Todd Jones.He said revisiting the ordinance, which was revised in 2018, put him “in a very, very bad situation,” and makes the city look bad. Revisions and amendments are expected to be considered at the council’s next meeting, likely a specially called meeting later this month. The date and time have not yet been made public.The revisions were sparked by the fifth escape of an older dog owned by Joshua Parker, who on Monday urged the council to adopt timeframes after appearing a week earlier before Judge Kyle Noone. For instance, a dog may get loose and not escape for another 10 years, but the process handles the incident the same as it would a pet that gets loose several times in one year.