President Trump files for reelection in Indiana

Second Lady Karen Pence officially filed today to place President Donald Trump on Indiana’s ballot for reelection, filing petition signatures from Hoosiers in all of Indiana’s 92 counties. She was joined by more than 60 enthusiastic Trump supporters and volunteers, as well as Governor Eric Holcomb, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer and Indiana’s members of the Republican National Committee, John Hammond III and Anne Hathaway.With the work of volunteers from across Indiana, more than 10,000 Hoosiers signed a petition to earn President Trump a place on the ballot in Indiana — more than double the statewide requirement of 4,500 signatures for a presidential candidate.