Old National closes branch

Bank branches in Muncie and Yorktown are closing as a shift toward banking online and at ATMs continues.Old National Bank confirmed with The Star Press that its branch at 2700 W. Jackson St. will close on April 24 and consolidate with the company’s downtown location, 1.8 miles away.Despite the closure, Old National, which is based in Evansville, hopes to maintain the Jackson location’s ATM.Old National has closed other branches in recent years, including one near Muncie Mall and a Yorktown location.