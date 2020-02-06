Ball State team creates comic book

A comic book created by a team of graphic arts management and underrepresented chemistry and biology students at Ball State University has caught the attention of professionals around the country. As part of an immersive learning project, the group took the complexities of scientific research and articulated the findings into the hyper-vibrant comic book. The graphic arts management students submitted their final product for awards during the Technical Association of the Graphic Arts (TAGA) annual conference, and they walked away the Special Recognition Award for Design Quality.