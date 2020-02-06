FAFSA deadline is coming

Financial aid professionals will be volunteering at 37 sites in Indiana to help college-boundstudents and their families open the door to financial aid during College Goal Sunday. The event is set for 2p.m February 23rd.The free program assists Indiana students in filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).The FAFSA form is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships, andstudent loans at most colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools nationwide.