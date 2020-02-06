Calling 911 is for emergency only

A Muncie man’s repeated calls to 911 early Wednesday landed him in the Delaware County jail.Daniel Thomas Doster Jr., 53, was being held under a $2,500 bond, preliminarily charged with misuse of the 911 system.Emergency dispatchers said none of Doster’s calls – at 2:49 a.m., 2:56 a.m., 3:31 a.m., 3:36 a.m. and 3:42 a.m. – involved an emergency.When city police went to his room at the Muncie Inn, 414 N. Madison St., Doster indicated he was upset because a man named Nate had “left and would not return.”Doster at first maintained he hadn’t been drinking. After a breath test measured his blood-alcohol content at 0.103 percent, the Muncie man said he was drunk.