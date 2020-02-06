Pence aware of railroad blockages

U.S. Congressman Greg Pence (IN-06) today discussed the impact of blocked rail crossings on Hoosiers in the Sixth District. “I have received calls from constituents and local officials in Muncie who have witnessed children climbing between cars and under these stopped trains just to get to school on time. I am sure we can all agree that this is a major safety concern,” said Congressman Pence.Following various reports of significant disruptions, Class I rail operators – including Norfolk Southern – have engaged with community leaders to reduce the impact and occurrence of these stoppages.