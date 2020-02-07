Murder in Muncie

As we reported first in the 3 a.m. hour Friday (2/7/2020), Muncie Police are investigating a murder. A Muncie man, Chase A. Woolums, 24, was shot to death late Thursday in the parking lot of the south Walmart store. Deputy Police Chief Melissa Pease said Justin Ryan Bennett, 31, of Yorktown, was being preliminarily charged with murder in Woolums’ death, and resisting law enforcement in a vehicle. Apparently, after the shooting, the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, but they were given the suspect’s name and vehicle description. Some time later, the vehicle was seen by officers and after a high speed chase was pulled over and the suspect, and a passenger, was arrested.