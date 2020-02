Join the Indiana Youth Institute, United Way of Delaware, Henry and Randolph Counties, and Ball State University on Friday, Feb. 28 for “State of the Child Conference.” This year, the presentation of the 2020 Indiana KIDS COUNT Data Book will be followed by discussing how communities can address the issues. The Muncie session will be 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Ball State University Alumni Center, 2800 W. Bethel Ave., Muncie.