Five people have been indicted after authorities uncovered more than 25 pounds in methamphetamine, 10 pounds of cocaine, other drugs and firearms during a 16-month investigation in Anderson and Indianapolis. Among those facing federal drug trafficking charges are 37 year old Charles House, 25 year old Sean Brown, 34 year old Marcus Hayes-Patterson and 34 year old Gregory Hendricks, all of Anderson, along with a man from Indianapolis.