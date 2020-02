Muncie’s Animal Care and Education Center needs work that can’t be put off. There’s a leaking roof that needs to be replaced at a cost of $40,000 on an annual building budget of $5,000. Mayor Dan Ridenour has identfied $20,000 that can be used and center officals are turning to the public to hopefully raise the rest so the facility can continue to handle as many as 500 dogs and cats each day.