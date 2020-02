The musical “Matilda” takes place at Muncie Civic Theatre. It happens on the Mainstage Feb. 14-16, 21-23, and 27-29. Shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will begin at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinees will begin at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for groups of 10 and more, and $15 for students and children. For tickets or more information, go to www.munciecivic.org.