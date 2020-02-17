Muncie: no Centennial road work anytime soon

Roadwork scheduled for Centennial Avenue is on hold after the City of Muncie couldn’t match funds to acquire grant money needed for the project.City Engineer Brian Stephens-Hotopp went before the Board of Works on Wednesday to request it reject bids for the project after they found out the city would not be able to afford its share of the Community Crossings grant.Last year, during the second round of the Community Crossings matching grant applications, the city applied for projects on both Centennial Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. That grant was awarded to the city.