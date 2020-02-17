Anderson Youth Center update

As funding for the Anderson Township Trustee Youth Center is winding down, the future of the facility was debated by members of the Anderson City Council last week.The Youth Center was started by former Anderson Township Trustee John Bostic in 2016 but has struggled to remain financially stable.Bostic formed a not-for-profit organization to run the facility, but has been unable to reach a lease agreement with current Trustee Mike Shively.Several months ago it was announced that a local group was working to merge with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne to open a club at the Anderson Township facility. It was reported the Fort Wayne club would lease the Anderson Township Trustee’s Field House for 20 years.Committee member Lindsay Brown said Thursday that discussions continue with Fort Wayne.